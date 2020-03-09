Caught on video: Broken water main spouts 50-feet into the air in east El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A broken water main spewed a stream approximately 50-feet into the air near an east El Paso intersection on Monday afternoon.

ABC-7 viewer Nancy Garcia captured video of the ruptured main shooting like a gusher along Saul Kleinfeld at Pebble Hills. (You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article.)

El Paso Water crews responded to the scene and capped the giant leak. Officials said the main was ruptured by a construction crew.

El Paso Water indicated 13 homes and business in the area had water service disrupted due to the break.