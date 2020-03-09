Thousands of motorists see racist graffiti sprayed onto west El Paso cement factory

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of El Paso residents were exposed to a shocking scene of hate speech for at least 5 days.

Motorists noticed a slew of racist slurs that had been prominently spray painted on the side of a cement factory in west El Paso.

The racist, anti-Semitic and anti-police phrases could easily been seen from West Paisano Drive, just before Executive Boulevard.

The responsible party had broken into the El Paso terminal of the Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua factory at 2825 West Paisano to display the message of intolerance.

The graffiti was first noticed last Thursday and was still up on display as of noon on Monday, but was then finally painted over soon after.

When asked about the graffiti, company officials said they were completely unaware of its existence until they were notified about it by ABC-7.

“We will be looking into our security measures to find out anything we can do to prevent this from happening in the future," said GCC spokesperson Mica Ward. "We were horrified. This is nothing that we would ever condone and we do not approve of this sort of hate speech in any of our facilities or from any of our employees.”

Though no arrests have been made yet, officials with the El Paso Police Department have confirmed that their gang unit is now actively investigating the incident.