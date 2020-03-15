City of El Paso confirms 2nd coronavirus case: Man in his 40s hospitalized

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials said Sunday they had confirmed a second case of coronavirus infection in the city.

The latest patient is a man in his 40s who officials said was hospitalized and tested positive shortly before the city held a briefing Sunday afternoon.

The first case, announced Friday night, was also a man in his 40s who had recently traveled to California. That man is recovering at home under self-quarantine, officials said.

There were no cases currently at Fort Bliss and the city will be notified if there are, officials said.

Mayor Dee Margo said the El Paso Health Department, as of Sunday, is now open 7 days a week and can turnaround testing results within four hours. He noted that referrals for individual testing still must come from doctors.

Anyone in need of coronavirus guidance from health authorities can call 211 and select option 6, city officials said.

While the city continued to discourage large public gatherings, it said restaurants and bars would be allowed to remain open.

"We still need to continue life, just practice preventative actions" like hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes, health officials said.

Margo again called upon El Pasoans to avoid hoarding essential items at grocery stores and asked people to shop as they normally would.