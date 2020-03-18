El Paso Catholic Diocese suspends Mass celebrations due to virus concerns

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Mark Seitz on Wednesday announced the El Paso Catholic Diocese will stop celebrating public Mass until further notice in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure effectively pauses weddings and funerals in addition to baptisms and confirmations.

Seitz said the decision was made "after consulting many of my brother priests as well as many lay leaders and in cooperation with the civil authorities of our region."

Below is the Bishop's letter detailing all the protocols that the Diocese is undertaking.