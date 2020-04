El Paso

(KVIA) -- A massive fire broke out in Juarez near the Zaragoza bridge early Friday morning.

The flames and smoke are visible from miles away in El Paso's lower valley and the east side.

ABC-7 first noticed the fire on our TxDOT cameras just after midnight.

ABC-7 is working to find out where exactly the fire is, what may have caused it, and if anyone is hurt.