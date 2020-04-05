Bishop Seitz: ‘This has the potential to be the best Holy Week’

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- In his weekly televised mass, Bishop Mark Seitz of the El Paso Diocese urged thousands of devout Catholics across the Borderland to lean toward their faith this Holy Week.

"We might well wish that we never have to go through anything like this again, but I would like to suggest that this has the potential to be the best Holy Week we will ever have," Bishop Seitz said.

Every week during the pandemic, KVIA has aired a Catholic Mass for the Borderland on Sunday. On Easter, there will once again be a televised mass on the CW (channel 7.2 over the air, Spectrum Cable channel 13 and 1212, Comcast Cable 388 in Las Cruces, DirecTV channel 8, Dish Network channel 17, and AT&T U-Verse channel 19).

"Although we will not be able to be physically present at the most powerful celebration of our church year, we have the opportunity to walk more closely with Jesus than we ever have," Bishop Seitz said.