Deal to bring Great Wolf Lodge to El Paso falls apart due to virus pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A deal to bring a Great Wolf Resorts lodge to El Paso has fallen apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Friday.

The development plans for the resort in northwest El Paso are being dropped due the national downturn in the economy following the virus outbreak, said city economic development director Jessica Herrera.

The Great Wolf Lodge, including a world-class indoor water park and convention facility, was to be built at Interstate 10 and Paso Del Norte.

Officials had hoped to open the doors sometime in 2021 and the city late last year had approved a huge incentive deal to move the project forward.

Great Wolf officials notified the city on Friday that they were terminating the agreement to build the resort hotel here, Herrera indicated.

Herrara said the company had not received any incentive monies to date, so no funds reimbursement was owed to the city as a result of the deal's termination.

The city retains ownership of the land where the lodge was to be built.