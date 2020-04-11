El Paso neighborhood group feeding first-responders on front lines of virus pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A Borderland neighborhood group has a history of caring for first-responders.

The Coyote Park Neighborhood Association is currently looking out for their local heroes at Fire Station 37 in east El Paso.

Led by their president Joe Martinez, the group raised money to buy what was necessary.

“Overnight 500 bucks. I had to tell them to stop donating money because we had enough,” Martinez said.

Also a grill master, Martinez has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos he makes on the weekend to teach his subscribers how to barbecue.

Instead of making videos this weekend, Martinez used the funds and cooked for the first-responders that keep his neighborhood safe.

The Association went all out. Dropping off smoked ribs, homemade macaroni salad, bbq beans, rolls and black bean salad. Even cookies for dessert - and they didn't forget about the drinks.

Coyote Park Neighborhood Association has plans for next week as well.

Fellow neighbor Andy Duran said, “As an association we came up with more money than we thought we needed, so with that left over funds we’re going to be able to do that for the El Paso Police Department.”