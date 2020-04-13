El Paso hits 300 confirmed virus cases as city extends stay home order to May 17

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number to the milestone 300 mark, but the number of deaths remained at two.

The announcement came a short time after El Paso City Council voted to extend to May 17 the emergency order that directs residents to stay home and only go out for essential business.

"We continue to urge residents to stay home and use a face covering when out performing essential duties or tasks,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “This is a true emergency and we need everyone to take responsibility and insist on strict cooperation."

During the Easter weekend, city officials said there were 319 complaints about violations of the stay home order; 311 warnings were given and eight citations issued.

“Citations can cost an individual up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail, additionally businesses risk losing their city permits,” said Jorge Rodriguez, El Paso's emergency management coordinator.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.