‘Broken heart’: El Paso firefighter collapses, dies during training

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso firefighter has died following a training exercise, officials said late Tuesday night.

"It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of one of our brothers," read a tweet from the El Paso Fire Department.

The fallen firefighter was identified as Eduardo Ramirez, whom officials said "collapsed after performing physical training at his station."

Condolences poured in from across the city upon word of his death.

"Rest in Peace FST Eduardo Ramirez," tweeted District 7 city Rep. Henry Rivera. "Thank you for your service. Please keep the family and friends of FST Ramirez in your prayers."

No other details were immediately available.