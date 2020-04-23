3 El Paso County juvenile detention employees diagnosed with virus

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After a child being held in the El Paso County Juvenile Justice Center was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week, officials said three juvenile probation employees have now tested positive for the virus.

Word of those infections came Thursday during a meeting of the El Paso County Commissioner's Court.

Commissioner Carlos Leon said the three employees are all at home recovering. He also said the youth is recovering, although he did not indicate if the child is at home or still at the facility.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza had previously said all the children at the facility were under observation and anyone showing signs of the virus would be tested.

There are currently just 18 kids being kept at the center, which has capacity for 64, and officials indicated they were practicing social distancing.

The infections of the juvenile detention staffers are among at least 645 confirmed virus cases throughout El Paso County.