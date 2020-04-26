Last remaining hospital patient from Aug. 3 Walmart shooting has died

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last remaining hospital patient from the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting has died, family and doctors said Sunday.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away," said David Shimp, chief executive officer for Del Sol Medical Center.

Garcia was with his family, fundraising for his daughter's soccer team in the Cielo Vista Walmart parking lot on the morning of the shooting. He was shot multiple times by the gunman and remained in the hospital until his death.

His wife, Jessica Coca Garcia, who survived the attack after being shot in the leg, shared this message with ABC-7:

"Last night at 11:22 we lost a warrior but gained an angel. He fought long and hard, with the help of all his troops he won many battles but lost the war. I would like to thank the community for all the love, support, and prayers. On behalf of the Garcia family we would like to give the community the opportunity to pay their respects but due to the current circumstances we feel that right now is not the right time. We would like to ask the community to continue to lift Memo in prayer and allow us to grief this tremendous loss, we are asking for privacy during this time. When the pandemic and social distancing orders pass we will have a proper memorial and mass where the community can pay their respects to an El Paso warrior!"

With Garcia's passing, 23 people have now died as a result of the El Paso mass shooting on Aug. 3.