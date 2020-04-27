Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Published 1:48 pm

El Paso police officer quarantined after contracting virus on-duty

El Paso Police Car
KVIA
An El Paso Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas — After a city firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus last month, officials now say an El Paso Police Department officer has also been diagnosed with the virus.

The officer is believed to have contracted the virus while on-duty, a police spokesman said Monday.

That officer, whose identity was not released, is currently being quarantined.

The EPPD spokesman said other officers who came into contact with the infected officer had been quarantined and tested, but all came back negative for the virus.

The El Paso firefighter who was diagnosed last month with the virus has since recovered and returned to duty.

Crime / Health / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply