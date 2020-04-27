El Paso police officer quarantined after contracting virus on-duty

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — After a city firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus last month, officials now say an El Paso Police Department officer has also been diagnosed with the virus.

The officer is believed to have contracted the virus while on-duty, a police spokesman said Monday.

That officer, whose identity was not released, is currently being quarantined.

The EPPD spokesman said other officers who came into contact with the infected officer had been quarantined and tested, but all came back negative for the virus.

The El Paso firefighter who was diagnosed last month with the virus has since recovered and returned to duty.