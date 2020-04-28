Skip to Content
El Paso
Published 9:47 pm

El Paso’s Catholic churches aren’t reopening anytime soon – the Bishop explains why

bishop seitz
Diocese of El Paso
Bishop Mark Seitz celebrates a televised mass in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

EL PASO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing Texas churches to resume religious services, deeming those “essential.”

However, El Paso's Catholic Diocese plans to maintain its suspension of public gatherings and continue televising and streaming Sunday Mass as the virus continues to sicken people around the community.

Bishop Mark Seitz issued a detailed explanation Tuesday evening on why he's not reopening local churches.

Below is his statement in its entirety...

