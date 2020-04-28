El Paso’s Catholic churches aren’t reopening anytime soon – the Bishop explains why

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing Texas churches to resume religious services, deeming those “essential.”

However, El Paso's Catholic Diocese plans to maintain its suspension of public gatherings and continue televising and streaming Sunday Mass as the virus continues to sicken people around the community.

Bishop Mark Seitz issued a detailed explanation Tuesday evening on why he's not reopening local churches.

Below is his statement in its entirety...