Walmart looks to update ‘Grand Candela’ memorial after 23rd shooting victim’s death

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Discussion is underway about updating the Cielo Vista Walmart's "Grand Candela" memorial following this past weekend's death of a 23rd mass shooting victim that comes nine months after the Aug. 3 tragedy.

Walmart's regional general manager Todd Peterson told ABC-7 that he was "saddened to hear the news of Guillermo Garcia's passing."

'Memo' Garcia had "fought long and hard" for survival after being gravely injured in the attack, his wife, Jessica Coca Garcia, told ABC-7. Her husband was the last remaining shooting patient being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, where CEO David Shimp said his courage and strength had "touched many lives."

Peterson told ABC-7 that Walmart is currently "looking at ways to update the ‘Grand Candela’ memorial to honor Mr. Garcia along with the other 22 victims.”

The "Grand Candela" is Walmart's 30-foot golden memorial that was erected four months after the tragedy as a solemn tribute what was then 22 people who had lost their lives in the attack.

It is made up of 22 perforated aluminum arcs that are grouped together as one and illuminated to symbolize "the community’s unity and strength while emanating light into the sky," according to the retailer.

The memorial was built on the south side of the parking lot of the reopened Cielo Vista store and is enclosed in decorative metal fencing.