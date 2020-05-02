Skip to Content
El Paso church honors and thanks first-responders with parade

Doctors and nurses at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus wave to the parade.

EL PASO, Texas -- The Word of Life Church wanted to thank healthcare workers, firefighters and police officers with a parade on Saturday.

"Our church wanted to tell them how much we appreciate them risking their lives and being willing to put their life on the line for our safety," said Bishop Tom Brown.

The church also fed the brave men and women on the front lines. Parishioners held signs that read "thank you!" and "God bless you!"

The group stopped by the Hospitals of Providence East Campus, Fire Station #33 on Richard Nolan and the Pebble Hills Police Station.

"It's only a small token," Brown said. "What we're doing doesn't even amount to what they're doing for us."

