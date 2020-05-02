Girl Scout troop honors El Paso doctors, nurses with parade

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- During a time when they normally would be selling cookies, El Paso Girl Scouts showed their gratitude to first-responders.

The girls from Troop #61228 held a parade that drove by El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center on Saturday.

The doctors and nurses waved from the sidewalks and through the windows of the buildings.

"If I had the first responders right here, face to face, I wish I could give them a hug and thank them for their hard work that they're doing," said Molly Wegner Couder, leader of Troop #61228. "Of course, we can't do that, so I hope this is a heartfelt thank you to them."

Girls held signs that read "Thank you!" and "Essential Workers, Be Safe!"