El Paso extends virus emergency for month; utility shutoffs still halted

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council by unanimous vote on Monday extended the city's emergency coronavirus declaration for another month.

The virus emergency will now be in effect until at least Aug. 5.

Among the most notable provisions of the emergency declaration is one that prohibits utilities from disconnecting service to customers while the measure remains in effect.

The declaration reads: "To the extent allowed by law, no local utility shall discontinue the provision of cable, internet, water, gas, waste removal and electrical services to a residential or commercial customer for lack of payment while this ordinance is in effect."

The emergency declaration extension came just hours after public health officials reported that El Paso had over 200 newly confirmed virus infections for the fifth straight day.