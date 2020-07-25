‘Happy to be alive’: El Paso great-grandma celebrates 100th birthday with parade

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso great-grandmother celebrated her centennial birthday with a parade her family will never forget.

"Every year since she (turned) 90, we've made a big birthday dinner for her," explained her granddaughter Vanessa Zepeda. "Unfortunately, with the pandemic, we weren't able to, (but) you can't turn 100 and not have any type of celebration!"

Socorro Lira turned 100 years old, waving to her family and friends in east El Paso who participated in the parade.

She has three daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and is "happy to be alive," Zepeda explained.

"She wanted to make it to 100 years and be on the news," Zepeda said. "We are so happy she is here with us. We love you, grandma!"

