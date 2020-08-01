El Paso police chief photographed in uniform at GOP political event not wearing mask or social distancing

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Republican Party has publicly posted a photograph on social media showing the city's police chief, in uniform, posing sans face mask or social distancing with a group at an apparent partisan political gathering.

The image including Chief Greg Allen, which first surfaced Friday evening, also shows a second uniformed ranking El Paso police officer in it.

The photo was taken at local GOP headquarters during an appearance in El Paso by new Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West at what the party described online as a "meet and greet" before a "packed house."

Another photo posted from West's visit shows a room full of people listening to him speaking with a microphone. Few in the crowd are wearing masks - in seeming violation of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's face mask mandate - and audience seats did not appear to be have at least six feet of space between them.

In the photo in which Allen appears, West is pictured standing next to him amidst a group of 13 people in all. The photo caption posted online describes the individuals shown as "local law enforcement" that West met with during his trip to party headquarters.

The county Republican party did not immediately return a phone message left on its voicemail Saturday inquiring about the event.

Mayor Dee Margo's chief of staff declined to let him field questions about the photo following a Saturday morning news conference he attended to discuss an upcoming interfaith community healing service.

ABC-7 has also formally requested comment from both the mayor and the chief through the city's communications director, but had yet to receive a response at the time of publication.

In addition, requests for comment were also made by ABC-7 for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, who is Allen's direct supervisor, as well as City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Ocaranza has implored El Pasoans on almost a daily basis to follow state and local health directives that require use of face masks in public along with proper social distancing, and prohibit group gatherings.

Aside from health mandates that may have been violated, ABC-7 has also asked the city whether its policies allow for official police uniforms to be worn by attendees at partisan political events.

While city leaders and the GOP didn't immediately comment Saturday on the chief's photo, it was generating plenty of reaction on social media - particularly from Democrats.

Texas Democratic Party spokesman Abhi Rahman said the images show that the GOP gathering "put our entire state at risk."

And Democratic State Rep. Joe Moody asked on Twitter: "Does @ElPasoTXGov approve of this? Just curious."