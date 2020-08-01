Power restored for thousands in west El Paso after outage due to damaged substation equipment

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A power outage due to damaged equipment left around 3,200 El Paso Electric customers on the city's west side without service for just over an hour Saturday afternoon.

A utility spokesman said the outage was triggered by damaged equipment at an electrical substation in the Montoya area of west El Paso.

Crews quickly made repairs, and in some cases had to reroute power, to get the lights back on for all those impacted, he said.