‘Blessed by God’: El Paso woman survives 2 pandemics to turn 106

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman has now survived not one, but two pandemics.

Justina Robles celebrated her 106 year birthday this weekend with a drive-thru celebration for the ages. She was born in Puerto Rico, having moved to El Paso in 2007 from the island.

Her advice to the next generation is to enjoy the present moment because "no one" has unlimited time on their hands.

"I feel incredible and blessed by God and even more from everyone who came out to celebrate with me," Robles said in Spanish.