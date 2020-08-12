Rescues made from McKelligon Canyon, Border Highway canal

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were saved in separate incidents Wednesday night that involved mountain and water rescues, authorities indicated.

In one case, a stranded woman hiker at McKelligon Canyon had to be brought down to safety by police.

Firefighters said the woman suffered weakness and disorientation due to dehydration, but had no other injuries.

In the other incident, a man was found floating in the water of a canal in the area of the Border Highway East and Fonseca.

U.S. Border Patrol agents managed to get the man out of the canal before the fire department's water rescue team arrived at the scene.

The man apparently suffered a broken arm.