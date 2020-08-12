Watch LIVE: City of El Paso holding public meeting on budget

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A virtual town hall meeting was being held Wednesday evening for the public to learn about the City of El Paso's proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget and tax rate.

"We are hosting a town hall because we want the public to know where their tax dollars are going," City of El Paso Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas said. "Only a fraction of every tax dollar collected is allocated to city services, such as police, fire and streets. More than half of every tax dollar goes to other entities help pay for non-city services such as public schools, county roads and other vital programs."

The proposed All Funds Budget for FY2021 is approximately $977 million, a decrease of approximately $69 million from current budget. The reductions are primarily attributed to deferring nonessential capital projects, departments reducing operation costs, and focusing on basic services.

"We believe we have developed a budget that is fiscally responsible and responsive to the community's needs," Cortinas said. "It really does incorporate what homeowners and businesses told us was important to them while addressing the financial challenges created by the pandemic."

Other key topics to be discussed at the virtual town hall include:

* No tax rate increase proposal to lessen the burden on homeowners and businesses.

* Focusing on the basics (examples: public safety, streets, workforce).

* Preparing for unknown revenue losses and expenses from the pandemic.

The proposed budget is based on maintaining the tax rate at $0.907 per $100 of property valuation.

The average value of a single family home increased only slightly, by less than 1 percent. El Paso's average home is valued at $133,540 and could potentially increase to $134,794 due to the increase in the home's valuation.

City Council is expected to adopt the new budget on August 18. The new fiscal year starts September 1.