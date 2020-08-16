Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to El Paso’s east side

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A brand new location of Alamo Drathouse Cinema will open in east El Paso before the end of the year, according to the company.

It will be located at Monteverde, near Loop 375 and Pellicano Drive, according to a news release. The company plans to open the new location in November 2020.

"We are pleased to announce that construction of our new East El Paso location is nearing its final stages and doors will open in the fall," wrote Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen, CEO and President of Triple Tap Ventures LLC, in a news release.

Masks will be required at all times, unless a customer is eating or drinking. There will also be two "buffer seats" surrounding each party, maintaining social distance, according to the company.

The westside location of Alamo Drafthouse is also scheduled to open on August 25th with the same safety restrictions.