Council approves El Paso city budget that cuts $69M but holds line on property tax rate

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council on Tuesday approved an approximately $977 million budget plan for the new fiscal year that begins in September amid what officials acknowledge are "financial challenges created by the (coronavirus) pandemic."

As a result, the budget adopted by council for the 2021 fiscal year reflects a decrease of approximately $69 million from the current budget.

The city's chief financial officer has said public safety, streets and funding the city's workforce are the focus of the downsized budget, which attempted to take into account the potential for "unknown revenue losses and expenses" that may occur as the pandemic continues.

The mayor and council members emphasized that the budget contains no tax rate increase, and maintains the existing tax rate at $0.907 per $100 of property valuation.

A homeowner's tax bill could still increase if their home valuation rises, which officials said has averaged about 1% in El Paso.

The new fiscal year for the budget starts Sept. 1.