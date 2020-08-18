El Paso City Council extends curfews for those ages 10 to 16

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council had a rare in-person meeting on Tuesday, and voted to extend the city's curfew.

The curfew limits minors age 10 to 16 from being out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. It also holds parents potentially liable for violations.

The curfew was first established in 1991 and needs to be reviewed and extended every three years.

The City Council voted to extend the curfew but will revisit the the issue and adjust the curfew as needed.

The Police Department officially recommended renewal as did El Paso Judge Ruben Morales - saying it is critical to ensure the safety of minors and also to hold parents accountable for the whereabouts of their children.

"These policies are not best practices anymore," District 2 City Representative Alexsandra Annello said. "Most cities in Texas are doing away with their curfews."

For several years, the number of citations being given out annually easily topped 2,000.

But in 2012, the number dipped below 1,000 for the first time and has continued to trend lower ever since.

"I am just not convinced that the curfew accomplishes any goals as it pertains to reducing juvenile crime and victimization," District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga said.

According to the Police Department, 27 percent of El Paso's population is comprised of minors 18 and under.