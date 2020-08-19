El Paso named ‘All-America City’ for 3rd time since 2010

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- For the third time in just over a decade, El Paso has been named an All-America City.

The Sun City received the prestigious designation Wednesday evening at the 2020 edition of the annual All-America City awards, which recognizes just ten communities each year for outstanding civic accomplishments.

“I have always known El Paso is a city that shines,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “Being named a 2020 All-America City just reinforces our place among the great cities of our nation.”

The National Civic League, which sponsors the All-America City awards, recognized El Paso for three key efforts over the past year: The city's handling of the humanitarian crisis along the Mexico border, its emergency and mental health response to the Walmart mass shooting and beyond, and El Paso's no-kill animal shelter status.

"(From) how we supported our immigrant population, how we banded together to support the families of our 23 lost souls, and how we are working with all areas of the region to survive and overcome the pandemic, our community cares for each other and works hard to show just how wonderful a place El Paso is to live,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

The City of El Paso has previously won All-America City awards in 1969, 2010 and 2018.