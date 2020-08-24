El Paso man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run with ATV

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A 25-year-old El Paso man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 25-year Erick Hernandez and he has been charged with accident involving death.

Sheriff investigators say Hernandez was driving a pickup truck in the desert near the 15600 block of Montana early Monday morning.

For an unknown reason, he made a left-turn causing an ATV to collide with his truck. Hernandez fled the scene.

One victim, later identified as 20-year-old Tommy Ortega, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.