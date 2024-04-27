El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of abandoning two toddlers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is now charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child with intent to return.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two children were found wandering the streets in Northwest El Paso County, at the intersection of Westway Blvd and De Alva Drive, on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The two kids, who were between the ages of two and four years old, had no adult supervision.

The person who found the kids tried to find their guardian, and were unsuccessful according to the EPCSO.

The children were taken to the Northwest Patrol Station, where deputies took care of them.

The children's aunt, identified as 33-year-old Maria Isabel Elizalde, was found at the 1300 block of Westway Boulevard and taken into custody.

Elizalde has been booked into the El Paso County Jail and faces a $3,000 bond.