El Pasoan heads out with Red Cross to help with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- Hurricane Laura is expected to hit parts of Texas and Louisiana Thursday as a category 4 hurricane with the possibility of it upgrading to a category 5.

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers were headed that way to help on Wednesday night, including one El Paso man.

Humberto Flores, 66, is retired and lives in central El Paso. He started volunteering for Red Cross after the earthquake in Mexico.

After a full life, Humberto said he's ready to help others.

"I've lived a good life, it's time for me to give back as well," he explained, "but again there are people less fortunate. Look at them [evacuees], they're probably just with the clothes on their back."

Flores told ABC-7 that he got the call to volunteer Tuesday, and within 24 hours, his bag was packed and his ticket was booked.

Florez has been in training for situations like these and is ready to help, but Humberto said he is prepared.

He will help with sheltering in Austin, where many evacuees are staying.

He doesn't know what his exact role will be, but he's ready for whatever is thrown his way.