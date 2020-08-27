Horizon City firefighters rescue kittens trapped in drain in front of fire station

El Paso

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Firefighters in Horizon City performed a special rescue mission on Thursday, and they didn't have to go far to do it.

The calls for help came from right in front of the fire station, where a litter of kittens were stuck in a drain.

"It's a rare occurrence when we walk 100 feet to answer an emergency," the fire department said in a social media post.

Firefighters quickly sprung into action and pulled those kittens to safety from the drain.

"They were rescued and sent off to find their loving new homes," the fire department said.