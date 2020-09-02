Child who fell from picnic area being rescued along Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department crews were working late Wednesday morning to rescue a child who fell from a picnic location at Transmountain.
Officials tweeted that the rescue effort was underway at the Westside Picnic Area on Transmountain.
No further details were immediately available.
UPDATE Rescue at Transmountain: Special Rescue and COMSAR Units working to rescue one patient.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) September 2, 2020
Patient is a minor that fell from the picnic area.
Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/bRjhYfgvA0
