Child who fell from picnic area being rescued along Transmountain

El Paso fire crews engaged in a rescue effort along Transmountain.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department crews were working late Wednesday morning to rescue a child who fell from a picnic location at Transmountain.

Officials tweeted that the rescue effort was underway at the Westside Picnic Area on Transmountain.

No further details were immediately available.

