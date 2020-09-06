Borderland Rainbow Center celebrates anniversary with food drive

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's only LGTBQ+ Community celebrated its fifth year in service with a special drive-thru food drive on Saturday evening.

"We just wanted to try and have an event that is safe, given the current pandemic," said Kyle Erwin, the board president.

More than 400 families rely on the pantry at the Borderland Rainbow Center each week, according to the organization.

The event was complete with rainbows, great music and delicious food.

"I think they've done a great job setting it up," Erwin said.