El Paso International Airport hosts ‘Food Trucks on the Fly’ each weekend in September

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport is hosting local eateries for "Food Trucks on the Fly" during weekends in September, and not surprisingly it's drawing a crowd for the Labor Day weekend.

"What an honor to be here at the airport," said Charlie Navar, the owner of Craze Frozen Yogurt Shop. "I thought it was a super cool idea."

The socially-distanced dining event is being held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the south end of the short term parking lot. It's also being held on Labor Day Monday.

Airport officials said all food trucks and customers are expected to follow local and federal health recommendations.