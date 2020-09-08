Hiker rescue underway near Thousand Steps Trailhead

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters were involved in a rescue effort Tuesday evening of two hikers, one injured, near the Thousand Steps Trailhead.

Fire officials said one of the hikers was believed to have an ankle injury.

Rescue crews were deploying drones in an effort to better locate the pair.

The hikers are said to have an adequate supply of water after calling authorities for help.

No further details were immediately available.