In-person mass resumes at 25% capacity for El Paso’s Catholic churches

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Phase three of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso is officially underway.

The diocese now allowing in-person mass on the weekends at 25 percent capacity.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time," said Bishop Mark Seitz. "But we knew that we had to wait for the right direction in terms of the numbers.”

At St. Luke's Catholic Church, several parishioners back inside the church for Saturday evening mass. Ushers were escorting parishioners to their seats. The parish even requiring reservations be made and are only allowing a few walk-ins.

“The precautions really started with phase two and basically every parish has had daily mass to practice with," said Fr. Marcus McFadin at St. Luke's.

Parishes will be sanitizing their church after each service. Bishop Seitz said the diocese is also working to make sure parishes have good air circulation.

Gatherings at 25 percent capacity for Mass during the week, baptisms, communion and prayer during the day will also continue to be permitted in this phase.

Funeral Masses, services in funeral homes and weddings remain suspended.

The diocese is still emphasizing to those who are high-risk of contracting Covid-19 to stay home and live-stream services.

The El Paso-Las Cruces CW will continue to televise mass at 11 a.m. on Sundays.