El Paso Catholic Diocese says in-person Mass to resume at 25% capacity next week

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Catholic Diocese will resume in-person Masses starting the weekend of Sept. 12-13 at 25 percent capacity.

This was the major change announced by the Diocese on Sunday as part of its Phase 3 reopening protocols.

Gatherings at 25 percent capacity for Mass during the week, baptisms, communion and prayer during the day will also continue to be permitted in this phase.

Funeral Masses, services in funeral homes and weddings remain suspended.

The Diocese asks that church members who are unable to attend Mass to continue to watch televised and live-streamed Masses every Sunday.

The El Paso-Las Cruces CW televises Mass at 11 a.m. on Sundays.