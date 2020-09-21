Dozens search for Erika Gaytan in Red Sands more than a year after her disappearance

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- On Sunday several dozen people searched miles of Red Sands in far east El Paso in hopes of finding missing El Paso woman, Erika Gaytan.

Gaytan's mother, Guadalupe Gaytan, told ABC-7 she isn't losing hope and decided to relaunched the search for her daughter who was last seen July 13, 2019.

Gaytan's family along with other volunteers first met in front of a Vista Supermarket in Montana Vista at before deciding where to start their search.

The group split up and searched for about three and a half hours.

"We’re still searching because the court trials are getting closer for the man who was arrested," Guadalupe Gaytan said. "We don't want him to take advantage of this. We’re desperate and want to find her body.”

According to police, Erika Gaytan was last seen attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with 28-year-old Ricardo Marquez. He was charged with her murder and remains in the county jail despite having his bond reduced.

Guadalupe Gaytan told ABC-7 she wasn't accepting to see some many people come and help her search adding that she's sincerely grateful.

The Gaytan family has plans to return to Red Sands and continue their search again next week.