New El Paso program can provide up to 3 months’ help with rent, utilities

El Paso

El PASO, Texas – Renters in El Paso could receive up to three months of rental relief, thanks to a new program that partners the Texas Home Program and a local nonprofit.

Nonprofit organization Under One Roof has been created by the El Paso Apartment Association to provide financial and other support to residents of El Paso County who have been harmed by the pandemic and other disasters like fires.

Tenants with a household income at or below 80 percent of the adjusted median family income and who have lost income from the Covid-19 pandemic are eligible to apply.

Tenants may apply for up to three months’ assistance with rent and utilities.

This program is separate from the EP Rent Program, which is run by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. This new program is funded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The El Paso Apartment Association recommends that tenants work with their landlords to complete the application.

The application and detailed information on how to apply is available at EPAA.org.