El Paso Zoo mourns death of Ivan the Amur leopard

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Zoo announced the death Sunday night of its 21-year-old Amur leopard named Ivan as a result of degenerative kidney disease.

Zoo veterinary staff said the leopard was first diagnosed with the disease six years ago and his condition had worsened such that they decided to euthanized him. The vets noted Ivan also had additional age-related medical problems developing that impacted his quality of life.

Ivan was born at the zoo in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1999 and came to the El Paso Zoo a year later as part of zoological species survival program and ended up siring five cubs over his lifetime.

"He will be missed," said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Joe Montisano. "The El Paso Zoo is very sad to say goodbye to Ivan, but thankful we were able to provide him with a long life."

The zoo has only one other Amur leopard, a 17-year-old female named Nastya. Zoo officials said they would be looking to acquire another male leopard to mate with her.