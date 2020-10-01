Watch LIVE at 9:30 AM: El Paso Children’s Museum groundbreaking ceremony

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for the El Paso Children’s Museum project.

The groundbreaking is occurring at the museum site at 201 W. Main, behind the El Paso Museum of Art and on the west side of the Mills Plaza Parking Garage.

Prior to the turning of shovels, award-winning international architects from Snohetta will be unveiling the final building design.

The museum project is a joint effort undertaken by the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso.