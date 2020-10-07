Huge water main break floods west El Paso streets; dozens may be without water for 12 hours

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large water main break on the city's west side Wednesday night flooded streets and left dozens of El Paso Water customers without service.

The ruptured main that sent water gushing out was located off Redd Road and Swede Johnsen.

According to the water utility's online outage map, more than 50 customers were impacted.

The utility's website also indicated that it could take more than 12 hours to make repairs to fix the massive leak.