30-year-old El Paso woman drowns in California’s Lake Tahoe; boat with kids found drifting

LAKE TAHOE, California -- Authorities have identified a weekend Lake Tahoe drowning victim as a 30-year-old Texas woman from El Paso, but her name was being withheld for now.

The identification was made Monday by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, according to KOVR-TV.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Department tweeted that the woman drowned after falling off a boat on the lake that was carrying six children. Fire officials said a man wearing a life vest who jumped in to try and save her suffered hypothermia in the unsuccessful rescue attempt.

Authorities have not yet indicated the relationships between the people on the boat.

The woman's body was found in the water Friday night and she was pronounced dead, while the man who tried to save her was plucked from the water and hospitalized. Fire officials said the boat with the kids was found drifting in the middle of the lake.