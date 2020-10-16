Caught on camera: Armed robber sought who stole money, cigarettes and candy from central El Paso store

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police want the public’s help in finding an armed man who robbed a convenience store of cash, candy and cigarettes earlier this month.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 5 when a man walked into the 7-Eleven at 2000 N. Piedras in central El Paso, grabbed two bags of candy and went up to the register.

As the clerk was ringing up the items, the man made a threat that he had a gun and demanded money along with Marlboro Red cigarettes.

The robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, two bags of Reese’s Pieces and five packs of cigarettes.

He is described as Hispanic in his 40’s, 5 foot 6 in height with an average build.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, authorities say you may be eligible for a cash reward.