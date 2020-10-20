Rent help for El Paso tenants still available amid Covid-19 pandemic

El Paso

El PASO, Texas – With new restrictions in place on restaurants and other businesses, people facing financial hardship because of the pandemic can still get help with their rent.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation reminds people that they may qualify for up to $3,000 in rental assistance.

If you’re having trouble paying rent and live in the city of El Paso, help is available through the foundation’s EP Rent Help program for rent payments missed between April and October.

Officials say that while a federal moratorium on evictions is in place, that could lull some people into a false sense of security.

To find out more about the program, visit EPRentHelp.org.