Firefighters discover body after extinguishing small blaze in El Paso’s Lower Valley

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department said it discovered a body at a Lower Valley home as firefighters worked to put out a small fire Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Ladera Road and Monterrey Drive, which is a few blocks from El Paso Community College's Valle Verde Campus.

A spokesman for the fire department said it's not clear if the person died in the fire, or was already dead before the fire even started. El Paso police investigators were examining the scene.

EPFD first received reports of smoke coming out of the house around 7 a.m.

No other information was currently available.