Portland, Oregon, OKs new homeless camping rules that threaten fines or jail in some cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Homeless people who camp on public property in Portland, Oregon, and reject offers of shelter could be fined up to $100 or sentenced to up to seven days in jail under new rules approved unanimously by the City Council. The ordinance took effect immediately Wednesday. When shelter is not available, the same penalties apply for blocking sidewalks, using gas heaters or starting fires, or having belongings more than 2 feet outside of tents. The ordinance says it encourages diverting people to assessment, emergency shelter or housing instead of jail. The mayor’s office says it seeks to comply with a state law requiring cities to have “objectively reasonable” restrictions on camping.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.