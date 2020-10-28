1 dead, 1 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning at home in El Paso’s Upper Valley

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another taken to the hospital Wednesday morning as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in El Paso's Upper Valley, fire department officials told ABC-7.

The victims were discovered just after 9 a.m. in the 6300 block of Westside Drive.

The incident happened following El Paso's coldest night of the season, with a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service in effect as temperatures plummeted below freezing as a result of an early winter storm pattern that brought snow to the Borderland just a day prior.

No further details were immediately available.