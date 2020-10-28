1 dead, 1 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning at home in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another taken to the hospital Wednesday morning as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in El Paso's Upper Valley, fire department officials told ABC-7.
The victims were discovered just after 9 a.m. in the 6300 block of Westside Drive.
The incident happened following El Paso's coldest night of the season, with a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service in effect as temperatures plummeted below freezing as a result of an early winter storm pattern that brought snow to the Borderland just a day prior.
No further details were immediately available.
Very sad. I know of a family of four in Idaho who purchased a newly built home and died the first night they turned on the heat. Their son was away on an LDS mission. He had to return home and bury his parents and two sisters.