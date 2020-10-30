El Paso county judge says only a court can declare closure order invalid as lawsuit is filed

El Paso

El PASO, Texas -- A lawsuit was filed Friday against El Paso County over Judge Ricardo Samaniego's business closure order aimed at controlling the rapid spread of Covid-19 that has overwhelmed local hospitals.

Samaniego signaled he was prepared for a legal battle, rejecting the view of the state attorney general's advisory opinion that his mandate wasn't valid.

"That Order is valid, legal and enforceable," Samaniego said in a statement. "As a matter of law, the Attorney General's letter does not carry any legal weight. It is just an informal letter from the attorney general. Only a court can decide if my order is invalid and I firmly believe that a court will not do so."

The judge called upon law enforcement to carry out his order amid word from the El Paso Police Department that it would defer to the attorney general's view and not enforce it.

"As of this morning, we received a lawsuit, however until such time that a Court orders otherwise, my order still stands. All businesses are required to follow my order. Any business in violation of my order can be cited," Samaniego said.

The judge also accused Mayor Dee Margo of violating state law by encouraging businesses to ignore his public health order.

"State law provides that to the extent of a conflict between decisions of a County Judge or Mayor the decision of the County Judge prevails," Samaniego explained as he called upon Margo to set aside their differences.

"We each have an obligation to do everything possible to support our health care professionals, those who are sick, and those who will become sick to stop the spread of this virus," the judge said.

Margo was scheduled to hold a news conference later Friday afternoon, at which time it was expected he would respond to the judge's remarks.